Juvenile Female Dies in Crash After Police Pursuit in Itasca County

A juvenile female has died following a police pursuit in Itasca County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, at around 1:30 a.m., an Itasca County sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle without its headlights on traveling westbound on County Road 63 in the area of County Road 271 in Cohasset Township. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle crashed in the area of Highway 6 and County Road 11. The driver, a juvenile female, was the lone occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Sheriff Dasovich did not disclose her age but says she was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol use is not suspected.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to lead the investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol is completing the crash reconstruction.