Justin Sherwood Named New Bemidji Fire Chief

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 28 2021

The Bemidji Fire Department has named Justin Sherwood as the new fire chief.

Former Fire Chief David Hoefer retired on December 31st of last year and Chris Loebs is currently serving as the interim fire chief.

Sherwood, who has almost twenty years of fire service currently serves as the fire department captain and will take on his new role as fire chief on February 28th.

The department is also looking for a full-time firefighter employee.

