Justin Sherwood Named New Bemidji Fire Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department has named Justin Sherwood as their new fire chief.

Sherwood, who has almost 20 years of fire service, currently serves as the fire department captain and will take on his new role as fire chief on Feb. 28.

Former fire chief David Hoefer retired on Dec. 31 of last year, and Chris Loebs is currently serving as the interim fire chief.

The department is also looking for a full-time firefighter employee.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today