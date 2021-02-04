Lakeland PBS

Justin Sherwood Looking Forward to New Role as Bemidji Fire Chief

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2021

Bemidji Fire Department captain Justin Sherwood, who’s served in that position since 2004, will take on the role of Bemidji Fire Chief later this month. Destiny Wiggins spoke to Sherwood about why we wanted to take on the title of fire chief, and also heard from his friends and family and their thoughts on his accomplishments.

Sherwood will start job shadowing interim chief Chris Loebs on Friday, Feb. 15 and will start his new position on Feb. 28.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Decrease in Beltrami County

Bemidji Teenager Transported to Emergency Room After Two-Vehicle Crash

Greater Bemidji Launches New Telecommuting Relocation Grant Program

Bemidji Chamber Urges State to Forgive Taxes on PPP Loans

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.