Justin Sherwood Looking Forward to New Role as Bemidji Fire Chief

Bemidji Fire Department captain Justin Sherwood, who’s served in that position since 2004, will take on the role of Bemidji Fire Chief later this month. Destiny Wiggins spoke to Sherwood about why we wanted to take on the title of fire chief, and also heard from his friends and family and their thoughts on his accomplishments.

Sherwood will start job shadowing interim chief Chris Loebs on Friday, Feb. 15 and will start his new position on Feb. 28.

