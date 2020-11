Click to print (Opens in new window)

Republican Justin Eichorn, who has won his re-election to retain his seat as State Senator for District 5, beat DFL challenger and current Bemidji mayor Rita Albrecht in the race. Eichorn received 25,139 votes (55.6% of the vote), and Albrecht received 16,687 votes (about 37%).

