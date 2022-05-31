Justice Bus Returns to Northwest MN to Help Low-Income Clients

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Justice Bus started to make its rounds in northwestern Minnesota this past week.

This mobile law office was started by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota last year and traverses 22 counties. It offers free legal advice to low-income clients or people who do not have the resources to access such information.

The Justice Bus focuses solely on civil law. Informational pamphlets and booklets are available for people to pick-up. Some topics include debt, housing, elder and disability law, work and unemployment, and even assistance to abuse victims.

Dawn Wheeler, the Bemidji Justice Bus coordinator, says the start of this innovative idea was because of the limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Justice Bus will be at the Bemidji Public Library every fourth Thursday of the month. The bus will be open from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. No appointment is needed, but people do need to qualify for services by calling Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota at 800-450-8585 or by visiting their website.

