Lakeland PBS

Justice Bus Returns to Northwest MN to Help Low-Income Clients

Mary BalstadMay. 30 2022

The Justice Bus started to make its rounds in northwestern Minnesota this past week.

This mobile law office was started by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota last year and traverses 22 counties. It offers free legal advice to low-income clients or people who do not have the resources to access such information.

The Justice Bus focuses solely on civil law. Informational pamphlets and booklets are available for people to pick-up. Some topics include debt, housing, elder and disability law, work and unemployment, and even assistance to abuse victims.

Dawn Wheeler, the Bemidji Justice Bus coordinator, says the start of this innovative idea was because of the limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Justice Bus will be at the Bemidji Public Library every fourth Thursday of the month. The bus will be open from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. No appointment is needed, but people do need to qualify for services by calling Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota at 800-450-8585 or by visiting their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

New Bemidji Coalition Aims to Improve Veterans Services

Gallery North in Bemidji Announces June Creative Café Event

BioHaus at Concordia Language Villages Ahead of its Time

Beltrami County Historical Society Shares What Will Help on Memorial Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.