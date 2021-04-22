Just Under Than 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,973 COVID-19 cases today along with 10 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases come from 43,829 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%, two percent lower than yesterday’s percentage.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 109 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 12

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 18

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 2

Lake of Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 12

Morrison – 8

Polk – 9

Roseau – 3

Todd – 9

Wadena – 3

