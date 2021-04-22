Just Under Than 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases
The state reported 1,973 COVID-19 cases today along with 10 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases come from 43,829 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%, two percent lower than yesterday’s percentage.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 109 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 12
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 18
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 23
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 8
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 3
