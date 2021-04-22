Lakeland PBS

Just Under 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Chris BurnsApr. 22 2021

The state reported 1,973 COVID-19 cases today along with 10 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases come from 43,829 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%, two percent lower than Wednesday’s positivity rate.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 109 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 12
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 18
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Lake of Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 8
  • Polk – 9
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Holding Flamingo Fundraiser

Four Bemidji Locations Selected for Emergency Response Assistance

13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,661 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.