Just Under 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday
The state reported 1,994 new COVID-19 cases today along with two new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 24,001 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.3 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 126 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 14
- Crow Wing – 20
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 12
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 18
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 11
