Jury in Kim Potter Trial Ends Another Day Without Verdict

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota jury has ended its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright.

The jury weighing Kim Potter’s fate broke at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. They deliberated for about half a day Monday.

Jurors asked Judge Regina Chu two questions late Tuesday afternoon, including what they should do if they can’t agree on verdicts. Chu instructed them that they should continue deliberating.

Potter, who is white, is charged with two counts of manslaughter after shooting Wright on April 11 during a traffic stop. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today