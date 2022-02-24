Lakeland PBS

Jury Ends 1st Day, No Verdict for 3 Cops in Floyd Killing

Lakeland News — Feb. 23 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jurors at the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights went home Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

It was the first day of deliberations in the case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. They’re charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into 46-year-old Black man’s neck. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020 killing.

Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday. All 12 members of the jury appear to be white.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Gov. Walz Calls Special Election to Fill Rep. Hagedorn Seat

New Minneapolis Enforcement Effort Leads to Arrest of Shooting Suspect

Wright Family, Activists See Injustice in Potter’s Sentence

Kim Potter Sentenced to 2 Years in Daunte Wright’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.