Jury Ends 1st Day, No Verdict for 3 Cops in Floyd Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jurors at the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights went home Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

It was the first day of deliberations in the case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. They’re charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into 46-year-old Black man’s neck. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020 killing.

Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday. All 12 members of the jury appear to be white.

