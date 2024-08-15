Junior Golf Team from Bemidji Wins State Championship

Some local golfers were crowned state champions this week.

The Northern Lights Junior PGA golf team, based out of the Bemidji Town & Country Club, won the Minnesota State 13U Section Championship at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

The team is comprised of Parker Christianson, Jackson Fogelson, Caden and Brayson Boschee, Jaxon Brown, Isabella Martin, Axel Burlingame, and Drew Valley. They shot a total team score of 197, edging Fargo-Moorhead for the title by just three strokes.

The day before, Northern Lights teammates Jackson Fogelson and Parker Christianson took home some hardware at the Boys 10-12 Minnesota Prep Tour Championship at the Layfayette Club in Minnetonka Beach. Fogelson, who is from Bemidji, won the tournament, and Christianson, who hails from Detroit Lakes, finished third.