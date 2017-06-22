June Dairy Days Takes Over Baxter

It’s June Dairy Month, which means it’s time to moooove on over to the annual June Dairy Days event, put on every year by the Crow Wing County Dairy Association at the Culver’s location in Baxter. The event is put on for general public to see a cow first-hand and learn more about why we need dairy.

Senator Carrie Ruud has participated in the event all seven years and keeps coming back for more, as the event is more than just a competition: it’s an educational experience for children.

Senator Ruud wasn’t the only one participating in the event. Local celebrities, dignitaries, and yes, even Lakeland News participated in the event…or at least tried.

The key word there was “try.” Coming from Cincinnati, I had never milked a cow before, which showed on the scoreboard, as I finished in last in the cow milking competition. Other events included a straw bale toss and a frozen custard eating contest, none of which were won by yours truly.

The event was sponsored by Culver’s, which donates $1,000 every year to the Future Farmers of America.