Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 26, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman
June 21 Storm to Impact City of Bemidji’s Budget for Years to Come
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
Nevaeh Kingbird’s Family Holds 19th Birthday Party in Bemidji for Missing Teen
Crime
Beltrami Co. Deputy Injured in Head-on Crash with Suspect During Pursuit
Education & Government
Crow Wing Co. Deputy’s Squad Car Crashes into Vehicle Near Madden’s
Health & Lifestyle
West Nile Virus Cases on the Rise in Minnesota
Scroll To Top