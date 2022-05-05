Lakeland PBS

Jump On In! Brainerd Community Celebrates Opening of New Aquatic Center

Ryan BowlerMay. 4 2022

Back in 2018, the Brainerd School District was able to secure a vote to build a new swimming and diving facility at Brainerd High School. On Wednesday night, the four-year project finally came to fruition with a grand opening and ribbon ceremony.

The new facility’s official name is the Brainerd High School Aquatic & Athletics Complex and contains brand new locker rooms, a handicap-accessible ramp, an individual diving pool, and a new LED scoreboard.

The size of the new pool is an improvement as it has eight total lanes, compared to the old pool which was made up of just six lanes. An additional diving pool was also added right next to the eight-lane pool at the new complex. But possibly one of the best new additions that fans will enjoy is there are now 500 seats for spectators to watch from above the pool, rather than having to peeking through a window.

The Brainerd High School Aquatic & Athletics Complex will now allow BHS to host of section playoffs and other swimming invitationals, along with providing a venue for other groups and events as well.

To celebrate the grand opening, the seniors on the Brainerd boys and girls high school swimming teams jumped into the pool, solidifying it as the new swimming destination for northern Minnesota.

By — Ryan Bowler

