July Is National Blueberry Month

Blueberries are important to a healthy lifestyle since they are packed with nutrition and have the potential to reduce risk of illness and diseases.

Research has shown that blueberries may help improve memory and cognitive function and have also demonstrated improvements to hearth health, blood sugar regulation and eye health.

Blueberries also are a good source of vitamin C, Manganese and Fiber. Manganese is essential for normal brain and nerve function.

The blueberry is native to North America where they grow wild or are cultivated. Cultivated blueberries are usually grown to be sold fresh in markets amnd tend to be higher in vitamin C, vitamin E and lower in calories.

Whereas over 90% of wild blueberries are frozen since they are much smaller and fragile but contain more zinc and fiber.

In Minnesota many local farmers grow blueberries and some even have a pick-your-own farm around late July and August.