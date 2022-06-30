Lakeland PBS

July 4th County Highway Maintenance

Hanky HazeltonJun. 30 2022

With respect and observance of the Fourth of July, county offices will be closed Monday, July 4.

Throughout the week, maintenance crews will perform spray patching operations on CSAH 16, in Jenkins.

There will also be crews cleaning up trees and fixing washouts from June 20th’s
storms. The crews will also continue mowing ditches along various county roads in
the Deerwood/Baylake areas, throughout the week.

Lanes may be closed to one lane due to crews working in the drive lane and on the shoulders simultaneously.

Signing, flaggers, or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas. The county maintenance crews are asking you to drive alert, slow down, and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving near crews working.

For further information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, please
contact the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit our Crow Wing County website at http://www.crowwing.us.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Dislodged Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield, Sends Driver to Hospital

Crow Wing County Surveying Homeowners, Businesses on Storm Damage

River Water Receding in Flooded Morrison County Community

Absentee Voting in Crow Wing County Now Open

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.