July 4th County Highway Maintenance

With respect and observance of the Fourth of July, county offices will be closed Monday, July 4.

Throughout the week, maintenance crews will perform spray patching operations on CSAH 16, in Jenkins.

There will also be crews cleaning up trees and fixing washouts from June 20th’s

storms. The crews will also continue mowing ditches along various county roads in

the Deerwood/Baylake areas, throughout the week.

Lanes may be closed to one lane due to crews working in the drive lane and on the shoulders simultaneously.

Signing, flaggers, or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas. The county maintenance crews are asking you to drive alert, slow down, and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving near crews working.

For further information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, please

contact the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit our Crow Wing County website at http://www.crowwing.us.

