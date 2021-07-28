July 27 Recognized as Roger Jourdain Day in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, July 27, the Red Lake Nation flag was raised by the Bemidji City Council in front of City Hall to honor Roger Jourdain, Red Lake Nation’s first tribal chairman.

Jourdain, who was elected in 1959, held his position for 31 years. New homes, the Red Lake Nation Tribal Information Center, Library, and retail centers were all built and established under his administration. Jourdain died in 2002 at the age of 89.

In 2011, former Bemidji mayor David Larson proclaimed July 27 as Roger A. Jourdain Day. The flag that was raised today will be raised annually on this date.

