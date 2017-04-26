Judy Garland Themed Contest Announced

The Judy Garland Museum has announced a youth talent contest will take place on June 8 at the Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.

The grand prize winner will have a chance to perform at this year’s Wizard of Oz Festival Dinner on June 10 at the Sawmill.

The contest is open to young people from age six through eighteen and singers, dancers, musicians and performing artists can participate.

Performers must use music themes from either Grand Rapids native Judy Garland’s career or the Wizard of Oz, including the Wiz and Wicked.

Prizes this year have increased to $1,000 scholarship/education money for 1st place: $500 scholarship/education money for 2nd and $250 for 3rd Place.