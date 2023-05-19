Judy Garland Museum Director Reacts to Indictment in Stolen Ruby Slippers Case

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Officials at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids say they were surprised and saddened when the news broke that a Grand Rapids man was involved with the theft of the since-recovered pair of ruby slippers used in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Terry Martin was indicted by federal prosecutors Wednesday on one count of theft of major artwork. The slippers were on loan to the Judy Garland Museum when they were taken from their glass case in 2005. The shoes were recovered in 2018 by the FBI, but the museum hopes to see them return home.

“We will be eager to see what will happen and where the ruby slippers will go. We’d love to be a host of them,” said Judy Garland Museum and Children’s Discovery Museum Executive Director Janie Heitz. “They are cherished and loved by so many people, and it’s been sad to see them have to be unviewable for the last five years – really, for the last almost 18 years here.”

Martin’s next court appearance is June 1.

