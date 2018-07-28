Judging Begins For The Beltrami County Fair

The sign reads “Beltrami County Fair, August 8th – 12th,” and judging by the fairgrounds, the commotion of a fair is still off in the distance. You would think there is still plenty of time before the big event, but not if you are one of the many members of the Beltrami County 4-H program. Hair, makeup and last-minute alterations are already being added because judging for the fair has already begun.

Clothes that are altered and recycled were also included in the day of judging, but one of the aspects of the early judging helps better prepare participants once the fair is here.

Before 4-H members hit the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, they are actually judged in a more intimate setting to help them prepare for the catwalk on the main stage.

With the four Hs standing for “head,” “heart,” “hands,” and “health,” the purpose is education and learning new skills from the experience.

For some, it’s not only about learning – it’s about being given the opportunity to showcase a cherished hobby and talent. But the skills and lessons learned through this experience go well beyond the county fair: they can take you all the way to The Great Minnesota Get-Together.

With just over two weeks to go, you can bet these competitors will continue to practice and prepare to not only showcase the best in Beltrami County, but possibly, the best that the state of Minnesota has to offer.