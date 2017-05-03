Judge Stays Further Action In Sex Offenders Case
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has stayed further proceedings in a class-action lawsuit over Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program while lawyers for the offenders ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court finding that the program is constitutional.
U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank declared the program unconstitutional after phase one of the case in 2015 because only a handful of offenders had ever won provisional releases. However, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed him in January.
In a ruling Wednesday, Frank agreed with lawyers who represent more than 700 offenders in the program that it makes sense to put further proceedings for addressing the remaining legal issues on hold for at least 90 days while the Supreme Court considers whether to hear the case.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More
Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More
Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More