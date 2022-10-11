Judge Says Army Corps Acted Appropriately in Issuing Line 3 Permit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled last Friday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers complied with its obligations under several environmental acts in issuing a permit for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline project.

The judge’s decision says that the Army Corps appropriately considered alternatives and how working on the pipeline would impact the environment and waters of Minnesota. The ruling also upholds the approval for the Minnesota segments of Line 3 to be replaced. The decision states the Army Corps was right to limit its environmental review of the project to the impact construction would have only in Minnesota.

The legal challenge would brought by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Honor the Earth, the Sierra Club, and Friends of the Headwaters. In a statement, Enbridge said that they are pleased with the outcome.

