Judge Rules in Northern Township’s Favor in Bemidji Annexation Dispute

A judge has ruled in Northern Township’s favor in an annexation dispute with the City of Bemidji. The Office of Administrative Hearings’ decision grants the township’s incorporation petition and denies the annexation request brought by the City of Bemidji.

Last year, Northern Township issued its notice of intent to incorporate as a city following plans to build a wastewater treatment system. In response, the City of Bemidji filed a petition to annex portions of the township along the north and northeast shores of Lake Bemidji, saying the township’s incorporation would prevent the city from growing.

The decision was signed today and made by Chief Administrative Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig after listening to comments at two public hearings last fall. Those hearings provided township and city residents with an opportunity to learn more about the issues, ask questions, and be heard.

Northern Township Administrator Chris Lahn said in a release that Northern Township is “now focused on the future” and that the township is “prepared to move forward as the newest city in Beltrami County and to take on the responsibilities that come with that role.” Lahn also said Northern Township “holds no ill will toward the City of Bemidji and views this outcome as a point of clarity rather than division” and “looks forward to identifying opportunities to continue working cooperatively with the City of Bemidji where goals and interests align.”

Lakeland News reached out to Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince for comment, who said city staff and the council are reviewing the judge’s ruling and any potential legal opinions.

“Although this ruling is disappointing,” he said, “my position remains the same as it has been throughout these proceedings, that we have been and will continue to be neighbors, regardless of the ultimate outcome.”