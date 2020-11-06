Judge Rejects Moving Trial of Former Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota judge has rejected defense requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. The judge has also ordered that all four will be tried together.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday after defense attorneys argued that pretrial publicity had made it possible to get a fair trial in Minneapolis. They also cited a hearing in which the men and their attorneys were confronted by angry protesters outside the courthouse. But Cahill says he’s not convinced that moving the trial would improve security, and he believes the jury can be shielded from outside influences.

