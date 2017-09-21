DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Judge Rejects Couple’s Argument For Refusing Gay Customers

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 21 2017
Leave a Comment
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.

Carl and Angel Larsen own Telescope Media Group and filed a lawsuit in December against the state’s human rights commissioner and attorney general contesting a Minnesota law that bans businesses from denying wedding services to same-sex couples. The St. Cloud couple’s lawsuit was a pre-emptive effort to avoid penalties for turning away same-sex customers.

The Star Tribune reports Chief District Judge John Tunheim rejected the Larsens’ argument that the law was an effort to “stamp out expression opposing same-sex marriage.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the Larsens, says the couple plans to file an appeal.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Vikings Stadium Being Repaired Before The Season Begins

Twin Cities Discuss Regulations For Airbnbs During The Super Bowl

Minneapolis Approves Restrictions On Menthol Cigarette Sales

2 Victims Of School Collapse Were Well-Known Workers

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Zebra Mussel Larvae Confirmed In Garfield Lake

An independent lab has confirmed cases of zebra mussel larvae in Garfield Lake in Hubbard County, according to the Minnesota Department of
Posted on Sep. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Zebra Mussel Larvae Confirmed In Garfield Lake

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

Dayton Applies Pressure On Officials To Protect Health Programs

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

BSU Women's Hockey Rolls Korean National Team In Exhibition Game

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

Legislators Meet In Bemidji To Discuss Next Steps For Veterans Home

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

United Way Of Bemidji Area Hosts Annual Chili Cook-Off

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.