Judge Rejects Couple’s Argument For Refusing Gay Customers

Carl and Angel Larsen own Telescope Media Group and filed a lawsuit in December against the state’s human rights commissioner and attorney general contesting a Minnesota law that bans businesses from denying wedding services to same-sex couples. The St. Cloud couple’s lawsuit was a pre-emptive effort to avoid penalties for turning away same-sex customers.
The Star Tribune reports Chief District Judge John Tunheim rejected the Larsens’ argument that the law was an effort to “stamp out expression opposing same-sex marriage.”
The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the Larsens, says the couple plans to file an appeal.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More
That's me -Miles... Read More
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More