Judge Halts President Trump’s Order Allowing States To Block Refugees

A federal judge on Wednesday halted President Donald Trump’s executive order that gave state and local officials the ability to shut the door on refugees and ignited a fierce debate in communities about how welcoming the United States should be.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said that the president’s order “flies in the face of clear Congressional intent” of the 1980 Refugee Act.

Trump issued the order in September that required resettlement agencies to get written consent from state and local officials before placing refugees in their jurisdictions.

The administration didn’t immediately say whether it will appeal Messitte’s decision.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

