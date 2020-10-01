Judge Dismisses Challenge to COVID-19 Restrictions From Jason Lewis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A federal judge has dismissed a challenge by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis to Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions.

Judge Donovan Frank rejected the former congressman’s arguments that the rules unconstitutionally limit his freedom to campaign. The judge ruled Wednesday that Democratic Governor Tim Walz acted within his authority to respond to the public health crisis when he imposed restrictions on crowd sizes, travel, and other measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19

Lewis says he’ll appeal and make the ruling the campaign issue.

