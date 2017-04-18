DONATE

Judge Appointed To Eighth Congressional District Court Of Appeals Seat

Mal Meyer
Apr. 18 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed a new judge to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The Democratic governor named James Florey to the court’s Eighth Congressional District seat on Tuesday. Florey will take the place of Judge Lawrence Stauber after he retires in late May.

Florey has served as a district court judge since 2004. He served as the Sixth Judicial District’s assistant chief judge from 2006 to 2012.

Dayton says Florey is a widely-respected judge who brings 18 years of experience to the state’s appeals court.

The Eighth Congressional District covers Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, St. Louis and Wadena counties.

