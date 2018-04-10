Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Judge Allows Sale Of Bemidji’s Country Inn Hotel And Property

Lakeland News
Apr. 10 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Offers Safety Tips During MN Severe Weather Awareness Week

“Before long, the winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be replaced with severe thunderstorm and tornados watches and
Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Offers Safety Tips During MN Severe Weather Awareness Week

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

DNR Proposes New 10-Year Plan To Manage Deer Population

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Home, Sport & Travel Show Has Big Weekend

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

194th Regiment Holds Family Day And Unveils Signatures Document

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Community Spotlight: Afternoon Tea For Hope Raises Over $15,000

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.