Lakeland PBS

Judge Agrees to Delay State Trial for 3 Cops in Floyd Death

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has agreed to delay a state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, though he didn’t immediately set a date.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill told attorneys to agree on a new date that’s within one year. They must inform the court by Sunday. Cahill said if they cannot agree, the trial will remain set for March 7.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their attorneys and prosecutors sought to delay the trial because the three first have a federal trial on Jan. 20 on charges alleging they violated Floyd’s civil rights.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Former State Rep. Frank Moe Dies at Age 56

Walz Seeks $40M for Hospital Staffing Amid COVID-19 Surge

Trial Scheduled in Fatal Health Clinic Shooting in Minnesota

10,877 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.