Judge Agrees to Delay State Trial for 3 Cops in Floyd Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has agreed to delay a state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, though he didn’t immediately set a date.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill told attorneys to agree on a new date that’s within one year. They must inform the court by Sunday. Cahill said if they cannot agree, the trial will remain set for March 7.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their attorneys and prosecutors sought to delay the trial because the three first have a federal trial on Jan. 20 on charges alleging they violated Floyd’s civil rights.

