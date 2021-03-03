Lakeland PBS

Jourdain Sworn in as Bemidji At-Large Councilor

Betsy Melin — Mar. 2 2021

Daniel Jourdain has been sworn in to the Bemidji City Council. He will serve in the councilor at-large position, which represents each of Bemidji’s five wards.

Following two special elections, the board no longer has any vacancies. Jourdain is a member of the Red Lake Nation. After he was sworn in at the council meeting, a brief drum ceremony was performed.

Jourdain will maintain the seat until the end of 2022 when he will be up for reelection.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

