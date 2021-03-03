Jourdain Sworn in as Bemidji At-Large Councilor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Daniel Jourdain has been sworn in to the Bemidji City Council. He will serve in the councilor at-large position, which represents each of Bemidji’s five wards.

Following two special elections, the board no longer has any vacancies. Jourdain is a member of the Red Lake Nation. After he was sworn in at the council meeting, a brief drum ceremony was performed.

Jourdain will maintain the seat until the end of 2022 when he will be up for reelection.

