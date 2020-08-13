Josh Peterson Wins Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election
It was mostly primary elections on Tuesday, but Bemidji did hold a special election to fill the vacant Ward 2 City Council seat. Visit Bemidji executive director and Lakeland PBS contributor Josh Peterson topped Jamie Thibideaux by a 61-to-39 percent margin.
The election was held after former council member Mike Beard resigned from the position in January, citing his health. Peterson is excited to step into the role.
The position will be officially confirmed on Friday. Peterson will hold the position through 2022.
