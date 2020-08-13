Lakeland PBS

Josh Peterson Wins Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election

Lakeland News — Aug. 13 2020

It was mostly primary elections on Tuesday, but Bemidji did hold a special election to fill the vacant Ward 2 City Council seat. Visit Bemidji executive director and Lakeland PBS contributor Josh Peterson topped Jamie Thibideaux by a 61-to-39 percent margin.

The election was held after former council member Mike Beard resigned from the position in January, citing his health. Peterson is excited to step into the role.

The position will be officially confirmed on Friday. Peterson will hold the position through 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Mayoral Race Narrowed Down to Two Candidates

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners Replaces Sitting Chairman

2020 MN Primary Election Results For Lakeland Viewing Area

2020 Minnesota Primary Election Results (as of 10 PM Tuesday, August 11th)

Latest Stories

Bemidji Mayoral Race Narrowed Down to Two Candidates

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners Replaces Sitting Chairman

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

New COVID-19 Cases Slowing Down in Beltrami County

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

St. Philip's School in Bemidji to Hold Full-Time In-Person Classes for Fall

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

BSU Canceling In-Person Homecoming Events This Year

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.