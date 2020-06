Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

June 27 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the global superstar with the instantly recognizable voice along with special guests Idina Menzel and Jennifer Nettles for this critically-acclaimed, sold-out concert taped at the famed New York landmark.