Jorge Prince Voted as Next Bemidji Mayor

As of Wednesday afternoon, Jorge Prince is on track to be the next Mayor of Bemidji. According to the updated vote counts, Prince has amassed 3,919 votes while challenger Meehlhause had 2,617. Meaning 59% of the vote was for Prince, while 39% voted Meehlhause.

Prince works as the Cheif Financial Officer of LaValley Industries in Bemidji. This was Prince’s second time running, after his first run in 2014 when he was defeated by Rita Albrecht. Albrecht was not running for mayor again this year, as she is seeking a senate seat.

Meehlhause is an academic advisor at Trek North High School as well as Ward 1 City Council Member.

