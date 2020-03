Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

April 4 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Jonathan Antoine had two No. 1 albums on the U.K. classical charts by the age of 20. Discover his journey from a shy 17-year-old facing Simon Cowell on “Britain’s Got Talent” to a virtuosic tenor. Jonathan is joined onstage by an orchestra, choir, a cappella group and acclaimed cellist Tina Guo for a medley of Disney classics, Broadway numbers and opera standards.