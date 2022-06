Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, June 21 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Jon Stewart is this year’s recipient of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor which is given to individuals who have impacted American society in ways similar to Twain.