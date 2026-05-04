Johnson, Thompson Named 2026 Bemidji HS Athletes of the Year

Bemidji High School Athletics held its annual Hall of Fame banquet on Monday night, where the senior athletes were recognized for their accomplishments as Lumberjacks, and that included naming the male and female athletes of the year.

Tanner Johnson won the Male Athlete of the Year award. Johnson competed and was a state participant in cross country, swimming and diving, and track and field. He was also won the MSHSL’s Triple ‘A’ award for excellence in academics, athletics, and arts and is the first ever from Bemidji to do so.

“I never thought that I would be the athlete or the person that I am today, and it’s just, I honestly can’t believe it,” he told Lakeland News. “I’ve made so many friends, and I’ve had so many great leaders that have shaped me into the person I am today. They’ve showed me what is possible and what dedication and hard work can do when you stick with something.”

Next year, Johnson will attend Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee for swimming. He plans to do pre-med and wants to become a surgeon.

The Female Athlete of the Year was Liv Thompson, another three-sport athlete who was a two-time captain in each soccer, basketball, and track and field. She was also a three-time state participant in the 1600-meter for track.

“It was never an expectation of mine, but it was always a goal of mine,” she admitted. “Ever since I saw the older girls getting it, it’s always been something that I’ve wanted. They’ve taught me so many lessons that I’ll carry with me throughout the rest of my life. The memories I’ve had with my teammates, I will never forget, and I don’t—it’s going to be hard to leave this place.”

Next year, Thompson will play soccer at Minnesota State Moorhead.

Also honored on Monday were the six former student-athletes being inducted into the Bemidji High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

2026 Inductees: