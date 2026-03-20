Johnson Retires, Schultz Steps Down From Coaching at Bemidji High School

Bemidji High School will have at least two coaching vacancies to fill this off-season.

Girls’ hockey head coach Mike Johnson announced his retirement from coaching after eight years as the bench boss for the Lumberjacks. Johnson ends his career on a high note, leading the Jacks to their first section title and state tournament berth since 2007.

It was also announced that girls’ basketball head coach Darin Schultz will be stepping down. Schultz coached four seasons at Bemidji and had a .500 or better record three of the four years he was there. Before coaching at Bemidji, he spent two years as the boys’ head coach at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.