Johnson Retires After 8 Seasons at Helm of Bemidji Girls’ Hockey

Since 2018, Mike Johnson has steered the ship that is Bemidji girls’ hockey, guiding the team through both the rough and calm waters. But after eight years at the helm, he announced his retirement last Friday.

Johnson spoke with us here at Lakeland News about what led to his decision to hang up the clipboard.

“I just first want to say it was with great humility and honor that I accepted the position eight years ago, and it’s with equally great humility and honor that I step away now,” said Johnson. “I just wanted to see if I could help out, contribute whatever I can to the community that I love so much and the school that I went to high school in, and the program I grew up with.”

He continued, “I feel like my work here is not necessarily done, but I feel good at the state [the program’s at]. And I think it’s kind of nice for new folks to take over a program instead of—you know, typically maybe you take it over when it’s kind of bottomed out and it’s a rebuilding, like what we started with eight years ago. And it’s kind of the opposite now, we’re kind of at the top.”

The 2020-21 season was the most difficult of his tenure to navigate, when the Jacks only won a single game and finished with a 1-17-1 record. Five years later, Johnson steps away after leading the Lumberjacks to their first section title and state tournament appearance since 2007, and their third appearance overall.

But for Johnson, it isn’t the wins and losses he’ll miss most when next season rolls around.

“The work that these kids put in and the energy they bring every day, it keeps us young to be in there, meeting with them in the coaches’ room or on the ice,” he said. “And they ask questions and we answer and we make some jokes and have some fun and, you know, get to enjoy the bus rides. That’s probably what I will miss most. You can’t really replace that, and so of course there’ll be some second guessing.”

He added, “I definitely plan to be here at the games next year and and do some cheering,” he added. “I’m not a super loud fan in the stands but internally, I’m certainly cheering for these kids, and I’m definitely going to miss that and the relationships that you build along the way.”

Johnson’s also built quite the culture at Bemidji, and he says he’s proud they went from a team that “stepped on the ice expecting to lose” to a program that “believes they can win a state title.”