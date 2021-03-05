Lakeland PBS

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Ready for Distribution at Lakewood Health in Staples

Nick UrsiniMar. 5 2021

Lakewood Health System, based out of Staples, says they are ready to distribute the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as well as the continued use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to a release, Lakewood Health System is seeing an increase in vaccine allocation from the state which is allowing them to continue scheduling first doses, while second doses are arriving on time.

The priority groups at this time are as follows:

  • Those 65 years and up
  • Essential caregivers
  • K-12 educators and licensed childcare providers.

Anyone in those groups can call 218-894-1515 (choose option #2) to schedule their vaccination or be placed on the wait list for the next allocation, according to the release.

