Lakeland PBS

John Ward Ready for Next Step in Battle with Esophageal Cancer

Nick UrsiniSep. 27 2021

Longtime state legislator and current Baxter City Council Member John Ward has been battling esophageal cancer since July. This also comes on top of a need for heart bypass surgery.

Since the diagnosis, it’s been a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

“25 rounds of radiation Monday through Friday, and I had one day of chemo every week,” Ward said.

Ward returned to Baxter last week where doctors have instructed him to rest, eat, and drink fluids. The next step in Ward’s recovery is to prepare for surgery.

“It’s called esophagectomy,” said Ward. “What they are doing is taking out my whole esophagus and some of my stomach, creating a new esophagus with the rest of my stomach, pulling that up through the diaphragm, and reconnecting it.”

Ward says he cannot thank all of the support he’s getting from prayers, cards, and phone calls. The next step in the process is a PET scan on October 20 to determine a surgery date.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Silent Auction Being Held for Daughter of Bemidji Assistant Football Coach

Baxter and Brainerd Look into Quiet Train Zones

Brainerd YMCA Reaches Agreement with Baxter on Camp Vanasek

Brainerd Man Arrested After Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Baxter

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.