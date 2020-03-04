John Tesh: Song and Stories from the Grand Piano

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

March 9 at 8:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In JOHN TESH: SONGS AND STORIES FROM THE GRAND PIANO, the pop music composer, pianist, and Emmy Award-winning radio and TV host looks back on his life and career through music, pictures and humorous reminiscences. The concert special blends together heartfelt songs, performances by John’s daughter Prima and son Gib, and his inspiring meditation on persistence, grit, purpose and the importance of family.