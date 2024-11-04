John Ryan, Jennifer Carnahan Facing Off in Nisswa Mayoral Race

With the election just days away, many local elections are heating up. In Nisswa, incumbent Mayor John Ryan and former Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan are both running for mayor. We sat down with both candidates to hear why they believe they are best for the job.

Ryan has been Mayor of Nisswa since 2021. He was on the Nisswa City Council before that and believes this experience gives him insight into the problems that come with small-town government and how to solve them.

Jennifer Carnahan has had roots in Nisswa for more than a decade. Her family has also had connections to Nisswa, and she felt that she could help give back to the community by running for mayor.

For Ryan, he believes his experience is something that will resonate with voters. For Carnahan, lowering taxes is the biggest priority, something she believes will endear her with voters most.