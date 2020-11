Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

November 30 at 8:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join one of the best-loved recording artists of the 20th century at a concert filmed in 1986 in the UK. The concert showcases Denver’s fine voice and easygoing manner on fan favorites including “Sunshine On My Shoulders” and “Rocky Mountain High.”