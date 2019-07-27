Jog For The Bog 5K Set For Saturday At Lake Bemidji State Park

International Bog Day is this Saturday, and Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park is hosting a Jog for the Bog Trail 5K run, walk or jog fundraiser. The event will take place at Lake Bemidji State Park, and all proceeds will go towards enhancing the state park’s amenities.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9 a.m. Pets, strollers and bikes are not allowed on the trail. The 5K will start near the main parking lot.

“We’ve got hills, and flat spots, grass, gravel, you’ll get beautiful views of the lake. Maybe wear bug spray if you’ve got it, but maybe if you’re running fast enough you won’t need it,” joked Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park President Mattea Elhard.

Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park’s next event will be a volleyball tournament on Saturday, August 24.