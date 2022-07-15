Lakeland PBS

Joey Yow Taking Over as New CLC Performing Arts Director

Hanky HazeltonJul. 14 2022

Joey Yow is the new director for the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, located at the Central Lakes College campus in Brainerd. Yow is excited to bring his managing and technical direction to the program and hopes to move live theater forward at CLC.

“I felt really humbled to have the opportunity to step into the shoes of my predecessor and continue to build upon the work that had been created before me,” says Yow.

With the arts being an integral part of the college, there’s a focus on seeing a younger audience getting involved.

“I’m really interested in finding ways that we can build the youth connection to the arts, and try to find ways in which we can get students who are out in the community but not in college yet invested enough in the arts that they want to pursue it, and hopefully that they want to pursue it here at Central Lakes College.”

