Joe Radinovich Celebrates Primary Win In Brainerd

Joe Radinovich celebrated a primary win in Brainerd tonight at the Rumbly Hall Event Center on Laurel Street.

Radinovich won the democratic nomination in the race for U.S. Congress, District 8. Radinovich, who grew up in Crosby, ran on the premise of fighting for working-class people, ensuring universal healthcare and access to good education. He has also pledged to take no contributions from corporate PACs in his campaign.

“I will not stop fighting for you. In fact, we’re just getting started here. That’s what’s going on. Tonight we made history not just here in the 8th but accross the state of Minnesota,” said Joe Radinovich, the Democratic Nominee for U.S. Congress, District 8 in his nomination acceptance speech. “Did you see that turnout?”

Radinovich will face Pete Stauber who won the republican nomination last night. Stauber is heavily backed by the republican party. Vice President Mike Pence stopped in the district to fundraise for him last week. The two will campaign to win the District 8, which encompasses the Arrowhead Region and much of the Iron Range.

“I will work with anyone who will do what’s right for Minnesota. That means standing with our colleagues who have a good idea whether they’re on our side or the other side. We’re going to stand up and speak out against the bad ideas that hurt the middle class. We’re going to stand up for the things that build the middle class,” added Radinovich. “That’s what we’re doing here tonight. That’s what we’re doing from here to November. I’m honored to have your support. Here we go. Let’s go.”

Voters will have to wait until the general election on November 6 to see the results of what is shaping up to be an interested campaign season.