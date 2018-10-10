Joe Radinovich And Pete Stauber Square Off In Debate In Brainerd

A debate was held in the Brainerd Lakes Area last night that featured two contestants from a highly contested race. Joe Radinovich and Pete Stauber faced off as part of their bid for the 8th Congressional District seat.

Radinovich, a democrat from Crosby who has previously served as a state representative, is running against former police officer Pete Stauber a republican who comes from the Duluth area.

The debate was moderated by Kevin Doran, a news anchor for KSTP out of the Twin Cities who is originally from the Brainerd Lakes Area.

They debated and disagreed on many issues, from healthcare to gun control and the Second Amendment.

“No Washington should come in between the patient and their doctor,” said Stauber.

“We live in the most productive and wealthiest country in the entire world. It seems immoral to me that we can’t figure out a way to provide healthcare for every citizen,” said Radinovich.

“I still support our Second Amendment, law abiding citizens the right to keep and bear arms to protect themselves,” added Stauber.

“I support a ban on high-capacity magazines, on bump stocks. I think that we should raise the age of purchase on those weapons to 21-years old,” explained Radinovich.

One of the hottest issues in the race for the 8th District which includes the Iron Range and the Boundary Waters is the issue of copper-nickel mining, which they both say they support.

“We need to make sure that these projects will be evaluated fairly. Then we can move forward with good conscience and the understanding that these companies are going to be held liable by the taxpayers in the state and not visa versa,” said Radinovich.

“We need to reverse the mining ban and let the process start, and economic boom,” added Stauber.

President Trump has previously campaigned for Stauber and some say this race is a reflection of the divide in national sentiment towards the Trump Administration.

“The president has done some really good things and there’s no perfect human being,” said Stauber. “But look what he’s done for the economy.”

“I have deep misgivings, frankly, about President Trump and about the values he represents,” said Radinovich.

The candidates both have a busy month ahead of them leading up to the general election.

“We have a good game plan and we’re going to execute that game plan and we’re going to meet as many voters and do as many door-knocking sessions as we can,” said Stauber.

“We’re going the only thing I’ve ever known how to do which is work hard and we’re so blessed to have so many people around us today that are helping us out in this fight for our democracy,” said Radinovich.

The debate was put on by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber, the League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area, the Rosenmeier Center, and the Brainerd Dispatch.