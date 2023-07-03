Joe Haeg’s Game Winning Drive Golf Fundraiser in Brainerd Grows in 2nd Year
Joe Haeg’s Game Winning Drive Golf Fundraiser is earning quite the reputation in the Brainerd Lakes Area.
Named for former Brainerd Warrior and current NFL offensive lineman Joe Haeg, the goal of the event is to raise funds for the Brainerd Warrior Football Association. But if a day of fun on the golf course was also the goal, then the second annual event, held last week at Cragun’s Legacy Courses, certainly delivered on both.
The event has sold out for two years in a row, and with such success, organizers have discussed turning Game Winning Drive into a foundation to support not just the Warriors, but all central Minnesota school football programs.
Last year, they raised $30,000 for the BWFA. This year, the expect to reach that goal and then some.